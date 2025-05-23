Hyderabad, Kakinada to Host IPL Fan Parks 2025 for the First Time

In a first for the Telugu states of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, Hyderabad and Kakinada will host IPL Fan Parks during the final two weeks of the 2025 Indian Premier League (IPL) season.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has released the schedule for the last phase of the TATA IPL Fan Parks 2025, with events slated for May 24 and 25, and June 1 and 3.

In a statement on its official website, the BCCI said: “The IPL Fan Parks will culminate their nationwide celebration of cricket across 50 cities in 23 states and one union territory.”

What Are IPL Fan Parks?

IPL Fan Parks are large-scale public viewing venues created by the BCCI in cities across India, designed to bring the stadium-like experience to fans who cannot attend matches in person.

These parks feature:

Giant LED screens for live match broadcasts

Free entry (first-come, first-served)

Family zones, music, food courts, and kids' play areas

Interactive experiences such as:

Virtual batting zones

Face painting booths

Bowling nets

Cheer-o-meters

360° photo booths

Security, sanitation, seating, and medical support are provided to ensure a safe and enjoyable environment.

In Telangana’s Hyderabad, the IPL Fan Park will be organized at Bhavans Cricket Ground in Sainikpuri on May 24 and 25.

In Andhra Pradesh, Kakinada’s District Sports Authority Ground in Ramanayapeta will host the IPL Fan Park on June 1 and 3.

The IPL Fan Park will also debut in Chennai, Tamil Nadu for the first time this season, expanding the festival of cricket to even more fans.