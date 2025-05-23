Keneeshaa Francis Faces Death Threats Amid Ravi Mohan-Aarti's Divorce

After Aarti, Ravi Mohan's estranged wife, harshly criticized singer Keneesha Francis by blaming her as the third person in her marriage with Ravi, Keneesha broke her silence for the first time regarding the divorce saga. Aarti accused Keneesha of being responsible for the breakdown of her marriage to the Tamil actor, and Keneesha has provided evidence demonstrating that she has become a target of hate and online trolling from various individuals.

Ever since Ravi Mohan and Keneesha were seen together at a wedding, the issue catapulted into a saga of back and forth between Ravi Mohan and Aarti. It was Aarti who first said that Ravi ignored his kids and didn't make time to meet them. Then, the Tamil actor said that he was a victim of emotional abuse in marriage.

Aarti responded by saying that she was a petite woman and wondered how she could hold someone in captivity. She declared that if Ravi stayed in the marriage, it was because of his own will and nothing else. Due to Aarti's emotional statement and her claims about Keneesha, the internet turned its attention to the singer and started sending abusive messages.

Keneesha responded firmly by sharing the messages and wrote, "I understand that because most of you don't know my truth and pain, words like this and worse are easy to lay upon me. I'm sorry your assumptions are hurting you. But I pray to the Gods of light that someday soon, the truth will unfold. If I'm mistaken, I'm prepared to face legal consequences. Can I remain free from hatred until then?

Despite the barrage of hate against Keneesha, she made sure that she wouldn't be turning off her comments or running away. The singer ensured that she has nothing to hide from anybody. She only requested that those who criticize her confront her in person so she can explain her side of the story. Keneesha also declared that she is willing to face legal punishment if it is proved that she was even a catalyst to anything that is happening around her (Ravi and Aarti's divorce).