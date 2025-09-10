Hyderabad Jubilee Hills Bypoll: BRS Candidate Finalized?

Months after the death of Jubilee Hills MLA Maganti Gopinath, the BRS appears to be gearing up for the bypolls. The Election Commission of India is yet to announce the schedule for the bypoll.

According to reports, the pink party is likely to field Gopinath’s wife, Maganti Sunitha, in the by-election, which has emerged as a prestigious three-way contest between the ruling Congress, opposition BRS, and the BJP.

Reports of Sunitha as the probable candidate surfaced after she participated in a recent BRS workers’ meeting alongside party Working President KT Rama Rao.

The bypoll was necessitated following the sudden death of Maganti Gopinath on June 8. Gopinath had won the seat three times—first in 2014 on a TDP ticket, and later after joining BRS, in 2018 and 2023.

Winning the by-election is crucial for BRS at a time when internal strife has shaken the party and Telangana’s political landscape. A victory in Jubilee Hills would reinforce the leadership capabilities of BRS supremo K Chandrashekar Rao and Working President KTR in facing tough challenges.

The outcome is also expected to set the tone for the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) elections scheduled next year.

The BRS is expected to have a strong chance of winning, given its enduring popularity in urban constituencies. Despite losing power in the 2023 elections, the pink party still secured a majority of Hyderabad’s constituencies.