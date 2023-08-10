Hyderabad: High Tension Near TSPSC as Protesting Students Demand Postponement of Group-2 Exam

Hyderabad: The situation turned tense outside the Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) Bhavan as the members of Telangana Students Unions staged a massive protest demanding the postponement of the Group-II examination on Thursday. The Group-II exam is scheduled for August 29 and 30.

Over 1,000 agitators including Group 2 candidates, OU JAC, TPCC and TJS tried to gherao the TSPSC office and demanded a categorical statement from the recruitment board. The protesters held placards in their hands and raised anti-government slogans.

The massive protest led to huge traffic snarls around the Nampally area as the agitators refused to budge from their place. The police detained several protesters and pushed them into a bus from where they were taken to different police stations.

Meanwhile, the police allowed a few student leaders to meet the TSPSC officials and submit a representation to the TSPSC secretary. After receiving a representation, the official told them, the Commission will look into their demands and respond to it within 2-3 days. However, the representatives of the student unions were not impressed and demanded assurance from the officials.

#WATCH | Hyderabad, Telangana: Students' union stage protest at the TSPSC (Telangana State Public Service Commission) office, Nampally, demanding the Group 2 exam be postponed. pic.twitter.com/IV26iVYksU — ANI (@ANI) August 10, 2023

Justifying their demand for the postponement of the Group-II exam, the student union leaders said the syllabus for the Economic paper was raised to 70 percent. They also said the aspirants needed more time for preparation.

