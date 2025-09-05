Hyderabad Ganesh Visarjan 2025: All Liquor Shops To Be Closed on September 6

With Ganesh Visarjan scheduled for September 6, the tri-commissionerates have announced the closure of liquor outlets.

Cyberabad Police Commissioner Avinash Mohanty issued a notification stating that all toddy and wine shops, including bars in restaurants, will remain shut from 6 am on September 6 to 6 am on September 7.

Only bars in star hotels and registered clubs are exempted from the order.

In Hyderabad and Rachakonda commissionerates, the restrictions will be in effect from 6 am on September 6 till 6 pm on September 7.

Ahead of the massive Ganesh Visarjan processions, the Hyderabad Collectorate has also released route maps for the immersion of the Khairatabad Ganesh and Balapur Ganesh idols.

Teams from the police, GHMC (Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation), Revenue, Roads and Buildings, and HMDA (Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority) are working in coordination to ensure smooth and safe conduct of the festivities.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Hyderabad Collector Harichandana Dasari shared the detailed routes for both processions.

The Balapur Ganesh Shobha Yatra will begin from Kattamaisamma and proceed to Tank Bund via Keshavagiri, Chandrayangutta X Road, Charminar, Afzalgunj, MJ Market, Abids GPO, Liberty, and Ambedkar Statue.

The Khairatabad Ganesh procession will move to Tank Bund from Bada Ganesh via Old PS Saifabad, Iqbal Minar, Telugu Talli, and Ambedkar Statue.