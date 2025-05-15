Hyderabad Blaze: Firefighters Rescue Family, Including Infant and Elderly Woman

A fire broke out in a three-storey building in the Maharajganj area of Pata Basti, Hyderabad, around 7:30 a.m. on Thursday. Fire safety personnel rushed to the spot upon receiving the news. As many as six fire engines were deployed to control the blaze.

Reports suggest that up to ten people were trapped in the fire-engulfed building. It was learned that two of the floors housed storage facilities for plastic products and dry leaf plates, while a family of six members lived on the third floor.

Fire personnel successfully rescued the family, including a months-old infant and an elderly woman. Visuals from the accident site showed smoke engulfing the building. As the fire safety personnel handed the infant over to the parents, the neighbourhood erupted in applause.

It is suspected that a short circuit triggered the blaze. The fire has reportedly been brought under control.