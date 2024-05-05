Hyderabad: 35 Girls Detained After Police Raided Pub in Banjara Hills

Hyderabad: In a late night operation on Saturday, the West Zone Task Force police conducted a raid on After 9 pub located at Banjara Hills area of Hyderabad. The raids were conducted following inputs that the pub organizers were allegedly bringing in young women from other states to entertain customers through inappropriate dance moves.

The police arrested several young women who were engaging in obscene dances in the wee hours. Later, the authorities ordered the immediate closure of the pub premises and registered a case against the pub organisers under Section 41A of the CrPC.

Despite the enforcement of an election code of conduct, the pub was operating past midnight. Nearly 150 young men and women were found partying in the pub. A total of 32 young women, all natives of Karnataka and 75 youths were taken into custody for their involvement in the illicit dancing under the influence of alcohol. The 32 women were transferred to a rescue home in Saidabad.

Also Read: Khammam LS seat in Telangana heading for interesting battle