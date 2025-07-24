Hyderabad 10D Pub Fight Video Goes Viral, Police Launch Investigation

A fresh controversy has erupted at the popular 10D Pub located inside the Lifestyle Building under the jurisdiction of Panjagutta Police Station in Hyderabad.

As per preliminary reports, an intense altercation broke out between customers both inside and outside the pub late last night. Eyewitnesses claim that the situation quickly escalated, with individuals physically attacking one another in a chaotic scene that left others present in a state of panic and confusion.

Several videos capturing the brawl have surfaced on social media platforms and are now going viral, further amplifying the incident’s visibility and raising concerns about safety in nightlife establishments across the city.

The cause of the conflict remains unclear at this point, and authorities have not yet released a formal statement detailing the events that led to the clash. Police have reportedly launched an investigation, and further details are awaited to understand the full scope of the incident.

This is not the first time the 10D Pub has come under scrutiny, as previous controversies have also made headlines, drawing public and media attention to the need for better crowd control and law enforcement presence in such high-traffic nightlife venues.

The complete picture regarding what triggered the altercation and whether any legal action has been taken is still awaited.