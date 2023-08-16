HMDA to e-Auction Stray Bits of Prime Land in Kokapet, Other Localities on Aug 18

Hyderabad: Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) will yet again hold the lands auction on August 18, Friday. The deadline for registration for the auction ends today.

The civic authority will hold the e-auction for unsold plots in various localities like Kokapet, Nallagandla, Chandanagar, Budvel, Bachupally, Chengicherla, Suraram, Ameenpur, Velmala, Patancheru, and Bowrampet.

Around 26 plots remained unsold owing to their sizes and vaastu compliance. The area of these plots ranges from 300 square to over an acre. The soon-to-be auctioned land parcels are located in Rangareddy, Medchal-Malkajgiri, and Sangareddy districts. However, Kokapet continues to attract the attention of real-estate developers as it’s neighbourhood is filled with dozens of leading global multinational companies.

The HMDA has determined the price for each prime land parcel based on its location and the price range for the plots is from Rs 12,000 to Rs 65,000. The e-auction will be conducted in two sittings on Friday. In the first session, the plots located in Rangareddy and Medchal-Malkajgiri districts will be up for auctions and in the second session, plots in Sangareddy district will be auctioned off.

One of the major benefits of buying the prime land parcel during the HMDA auction is the plot will come with a clear title of the government with zero encumbrances. The buyer won’t have to worry about the absolute ownership of the land and it will also be ready for immediate construction.

Also Read: CM KCR’s Visit to Medak Deferred for This Reason