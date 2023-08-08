Heading to Durgam Cheruvu Cable Bridge? Pay Heed to Cyberabad Police Warning

Hyderabad: More often than not famed Durgam Cheruvu cable bridge ceases to serve its purpose as people are seen stopping by the bridge and taking selfies. For many people, the bridge has become a hangout spot and this leads to irregular parking of vehicles. As a result the flow of traffic through the bridge is disrupted.

The Cyberabad police have warned the people against blocking traffic on the bridge.As per the police order, the violators will have to pay a hefty fine for obstructing the traffic. The police have asked the people to avoid parking their vehicles and not cause obstruction to the traffic flow on the six-lane bridge. They said strict action will be taken against traffic violators.

The police have also requested the commuters to send a WhatsApp message to the control room on this number 9490617346 if they see anyone parking their vehicle on the carriageway. The identity of the informer will be kept confidential, they added.

The traffic police may also issue fines to the violators with the help of CCTV cameras installed on the bridge. These cameras will capture the vehicle numbers of the parked bikes and cars on the bridge.

