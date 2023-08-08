Andhra Govt Moves SC Against Status Quo on Construction of Houses in R5 Zone

Amaravati: The Andhra Pradesh government on Tuesday filed a petition in the Supreme Court challenging the interim order of the high court which effectively put a brake on the construction of houses for the poor in the R-5 zone.

Earlier, the counsel of Amaravati farmers lodged a caveat in the apex court requesting the court to allow them to put across their arguments in the case.

The bench comprising Justice Mr DVSS Somayajulu, Justice Mr Cheekati Manavendranath Roy and Justice Mr Ravi Nath Tilhari ruled in favour of the group of farmers who filed petitions against the state government’s move to allot housing plots and build houses for the Economically Weaker Sections (EWS) in Amaravati.

Overcoming the conspiracies of the Opposition TDP and navigating the legal hurdles, the chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy had recently laid the foundation for 50,793 houses at Krishnayapalem layout in Guntur district. He had also distributed house site pattas to the eligible beneficiaries.

