TSRTC Goes Green with Plan to Launch 1300 AC Electric Buses in Hyderabad Soon

Hyderabad: Taking a significant step to make the public transport more eco-friendly, the Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) announced its plan to launch 1,300 electric buses in the state’s capital soon.

Initially, the RTC would roll out 25 electric buses and remaining buses would be launched in a phased manner. VC Sajjanar, Managing Director, TSRTC, personally inspected the soon-to-be launched electric buses kept at Bus Bhavan. He enquired the officials about the amenities being made available to the passengers in the bus.

Sajjanar said the state transporter will soon add more eco-friendly electric buses to its fleet. As part of the initiative, Olectra has partnered with Greentech Ltd to secure an order for 550 electric buses. Out of these, 500 buses will ply on the Hyderabad roads while the remaining 50 will run on the Vijayawada route.

Initially, the TSRTC will ply 20 electric AC buses on the Shamshabad Airport route while 30 buses will serve the IT corridor. Olectra will deliver these buses to TSRTC on a Gross Cost Contract (GCC) basis. The RTC management added that they are in the process of procuring 800 more electric buses for Hyderabad city.

Also Read: Hyderabad youth falls to death during pizza date over terrace