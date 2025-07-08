Haj 2026 Registration Now Live: Submit Application Before July 31

The Ministry of Minority Affairs has officially opened the application process for Haj 2026, inviting Indian Muslims to submit their applications online until July 31, 2025 (11:59 p.m.). The registration is being facilitated through the Haj Committee of India, a body functioning under the Ministry.

Apply via Website or ‘Haj Suvidha’ App

In its latest announcement, the Ministry stated,

“The Haj Committee of India invites applications for Haj-2026 through the online Haj Application Form, available on the official website and the mobile application ‘Haj Suvidha’ (for both Android and iOS users).”

The application window opened on July 7 and will remain active until July 31.

Mandatory Requirements for Applicants

Before applying, the committee has urged all intending pilgrims to carefully read the Guidelines and Undertakings available on the portal.

Key conditions include:

A machine-readable Indian International Passport is mandatory.

The passport must be issued on or before July 31, 2025, and should remain valid at least till December 31, 2026.

The committee also cautioned applicants to consider their readiness for the pilgrimage, stating that cancellations—except in cases of death or severe medical emergencies—will attract penalties and financial losses.

Government Reaffirms Commitment to a Seamless Haj Experience

This announcement marks the beginning of yet another opportunity for thousands of Indian Muslims to fulfill their spiritual dream of performing Haj, with logistical and administrative support from the Government of India.

Looking Back: India's Role in Haj 2025

During Haj 2025, Indian pilgrims joined millions at Mount Arafat, performing the sacred ritual of Wuquf-e-Arafat. The Indian Haj Mission, one of the largest international operations run by the Indian government, played a key role in ensuring the smooth conduct of the pilgrimage.

From dedicated ambulances and buses to moving even sick and hospitalized pilgrims to Arafat, the Indian Medical Mission showcased efficiency and compassion in equal measure.

India’s Consul General in Jeddah, Fahad Ahmed Khan Suri, confirmed the safe arrival of Indian pilgrims at Arafat and praised the close coordination between Indian and Saudi authorities.

10 Years of Reform: Making Haj Transparent and Efficient

Over the last decade, the Indian government has made continuous efforts to transform the Haj pilgrimage into a transparent, cost-effective, and spiritually fulfilling journey.

In 2024, the government successfully facilitated travel for over 1.75 lakh Indian pilgrims, ensuring their accommodation, transport, and medical care during key rituals like Mina to Arafat.

How to Apply for Haj 2026

To apply:

Visit the official Haj Committee website

Or download the ‘Haj Suvidha’ mobile app

Ensure your passport meets eligibility requirements

Submit your application before July 31, 2025

Stay updated through official channels for further instructions regarding selection, training, and travel arrangements.