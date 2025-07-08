Udit Narayan says, ‘Melody is immortal’, all songs from his upcoming project score high on melody

Mumbai, July 8 (IANS) Playback singer Udit Narayan, who ruled the Bollywood of the 1990s, recorded the title song for the upcoming film recently.

The singer spoke with IANS, and said that the song, ‘Maine Pyar Kiya Phir Se’ is high on melody, something which has become a rarity in the current era of Bollywood.

Talking about the soundtrack of the film, he said, “All the songs of this film are written by our producer Rony. And music is given by Dilip Sen and Samir Sen. My solo song is done, today another song was done. I mean, the title song was done today. ‘Maine Pyar Kiya Phir Se’, first of all, the title is so beautiful. And, music is equally beautiful. The starcast of this film is also very good, Our Dharam sir, and Arbaaz Khan are there. And, it's going to be very good”.

The singer shared that the song he recorded is a romantic sad track but a very beautiful song. He said that all the songs of the film are very melodious, and melody is the only thing that will outlive everything in the music market.

He told IANS, “The melody never dies. Melody is always immortal. And, all the songs in this film are very melodious. Dilip Sen and Sameer Sen are there. They have given music to so many top films. So, it's very good. And, after so many days, they have got such a big film. So, they will definitely put their lives in it”.

He also commented on the growing controversy in the state of Maharashtra around the conflict of Hindi and Marathi languages.

He said, “I am an artist. Mumbai is my work place. And, my work is to entertain people. That's all I know. Marathi language is necessary. You have to learn it when you are working in Maharashtra”.

“So, Marathi is very important. But, along with that, all the languages in our country, that is also important for us”, he added.

The past few weeks have seen a huge mobilisation by the Marathi locals in the state after the Maharashtra government passed a decision to make Hindi a compulsory third language in schools in April this year.

The State Council of Educational Research and Training included this provision in the state School Curriculum Framework-2024.

In fact, estranged cousins Raj Thackeray and Uddhav Thackeray even reunited after 3 decades to push back the Hindi imposition in the state.

The government of Maharashtra has already rolled back its decision, and School Education Minister Dada Bhuse announced that Hindi will now be an optional subject, with Marathi and English being the priority languages.

The latest uproar comes in the light of violent measures being taken by MNS workers against people in Mumbai and Pune who refuse to speak Marathi.

