Gold Rate Today, August 7, 2025: Check 22K and 24K Gold Prices in India

Gold rates in India were moving steadily on August 7, 2025, with slight differences across cities owing to local taxes, transportation charges, and regional demand. Rates of both 22-carat and 24-carat gold are high, maintaining the positive trend based on international market forces and local demand.

Gold Rates in Indian Metro Cities

Here is a brief overview of the rates of gold in some of the major metro cities in India:

Delhi: ₹94,150 (22K), ₹1,02,700 (24K) for 10 grams

Jaipur: ₹94,150 (22K), ₹1,02,700 (24K) for 10 grams

Ahmedabad: ₹91,740 (22K), ₹1,02,600 (24K) for 10 grams

Patna: ₹94,050 (22K), ₹1,02,600 (24K) for 10 grams

Mumbai: ₹94,050 (22K), ₹1,02,550 (24K) for 10 grams

Hyderabad: ₹94,000 (22K), ₹1,02,550 (24K) for 10 grams

Chennai: ₹94,000 (22K), ₹1,02,550 (24K) for 10 grams

Bengaluru: ₹94,000 (22K), ₹1,02,550 (24K) for 10 grams

Kolkata: ₹94,000 (22K), ₹1,02,550 (24K) for 10 grams

Though Delhi and Jaipur cities recorded the day's highest prices, Ahmedabad indicated a bit lower price for 22K gold. These changes are usual and generally indicate transportation fees and different state taxes.

State-wise Gold Prices (Per Gram)

The per-gram gold prices in the chosen states are as follows:

Kerala: ₹7,569 (22K), ₹7,950 (24K)

Tamil Nadu (Chennai): ₹940 (22K), ₹1,025.5 (24K)

Karnataka (Bengaluru): ₹940 (22K), ₹1,025.5 (24K)

Maharashtra (Mumbai): ₹940 (22K), ₹1,025.5 (24K)

Gold consumers in southern states like Tamil Nadu and Kerala might notice minor variations owing to import duties applicable at the state level and purchasing tendencies.

Why Prices of Gold Differ Across India

Prices of gold in India are determined by a mix of factors, including:

International market trends

Exchange rates

Import duties

GST and local state taxes

Regional demand and festive season buying habits

Although the India Bullion & Jewellers Association (IBJA) gives a reference rate daily, the actual price in retail could be different based on the city and jeweller.

Where to Find Today's Gold Prices

To find the latest gold prices, customers are requested to visit trusted financial websites like:

BankBazaar

Live Gold Rate

CreditMantri

Also, the majority of the jewellers update their daily rates on their official websites or in-shop boards.

