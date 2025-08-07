Gold Rate Today, August 7, 2025: Check 22K and 24K Gold Prices in India
Gold rates in India were moving steadily on August 7, 2025, with slight differences across cities owing to local taxes, transportation charges, and regional demand. Rates of both 22-carat and 24-carat gold are high, maintaining the positive trend based on international market forces and local demand.
Gold Rates in Indian Metro Cities
Here is a brief overview of the rates of gold in some of the major metro cities in India:
- Delhi: ₹94,150 (22K), ₹1,02,700 (24K) for 10 grams
- Jaipur: ₹94,150 (22K), ₹1,02,700 (24K) for 10 grams
- Ahmedabad: ₹91,740 (22K), ₹1,02,600 (24K) for 10 grams
- Patna: ₹94,050 (22K), ₹1,02,600 (24K) for 10 grams
- Mumbai: ₹94,050 (22K), ₹1,02,550 (24K) for 10 grams
- Hyderabad: ₹94,000 (22K), ₹1,02,550 (24K) for 10 grams
- Chennai: ₹94,000 (22K), ₹1,02,550 (24K) for 10 grams
- Bengaluru: ₹94,000 (22K), ₹1,02,550 (24K) for 10 grams
- Kolkata: ₹94,000 (22K), ₹1,02,550 (24K) for 10 grams
Though Delhi and Jaipur cities recorded the day's highest prices, Ahmedabad indicated a bit lower price for 22K gold. These changes are usual and generally indicate transportation fees and different state taxes.
State-wise Gold Prices (Per Gram)
The per-gram gold prices in the chosen states are as follows:
- Kerala: ₹7,569 (22K), ₹7,950 (24K)
- Tamil Nadu (Chennai): ₹940 (22K), ₹1,025.5 (24K)
- Karnataka (Bengaluru): ₹940 (22K), ₹1,025.5 (24K)
- Maharashtra (Mumbai): ₹940 (22K), ₹1,025.5 (24K)
Gold consumers in southern states like Tamil Nadu and Kerala might notice minor variations owing to import duties applicable at the state level and purchasing tendencies.
Why Prices of Gold Differ Across India
Prices of gold in India are determined by a mix of factors, including:
- International market trends
- Exchange rates
- Import duties
- GST and local state taxes
- Regional demand and festive season buying habits
Although the India Bullion & Jewellers Association (IBJA) gives a reference rate daily, the actual price in retail could be different based on the city and jeweller.
Where to Find Today's Gold Prices
To find the latest gold prices, customers are requested to visit trusted financial websites like:
- BankBazaar
- Live Gold Rate
- CreditMantri
Also, the majority of the jewellers update their daily rates on their official websites or in-shop boards.
