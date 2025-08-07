TG DOST 2025 Special Phase Seat Allotment Result Declared at dost.cgg.gov.in

The Degree Online Services, Telangana (DOST) has announced the seat allotment outcome for special phase admissions for the 2025 academic year officially. The candidates who participated in this last round can now access their allotment status on the official portal — dost.cgg.gov.in.

This unique round was added to include students who either missed out on the previous rounds or desired to apply for improved college or course preferences. The results of allotment were announced on August 6, 2025, which was the last phase of undergraduate admissions under the TS DOST framework.

What Candidates Should Do Next

Students who have gained admission to this phase need to finish the self-reporting process online from August 6, 2025, to August 8, 2025. This process verifies their willingness to attend the assigned college.

In addition to online reporting, physical reporting to the concerned colleges is also required during the same time, August 6 to August 8. Non-reporting either online or in person will result in cancellation of the seat assigned.

Process to Check Allotment Status

To check their results, candidates can use the following procedure:

Visit the official website – dost.cgg.gov.in

Click on the "TS DOST Special Seat Allotment 2025" link on the home page

Input your DOST ID and login information

See your allotment result shown on the screen

Save and download the allotment order for later use

Special Phase Registrations Summary

The window for this special round opened on July 25 and ended on August 2, 2025. Enrollees may choose their most preferred colleges and courses until August 3.

The DOST portal enables a seamless and centralized process of admissions into UG courses in government and state-university-affiliated private colleges in Telangana.

For those students who manage to get admitted in this round, on-time self-reporting and college verification are essential processes to get formally admitted into their desired institutions.

Also read: UP Board Compartment Exam Result 2025 Out: Direct Link and Steps