UP Board Compartment Exam Result 2025 Out: Direct Link and Steps

The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) declared the Class 10 and Class 12 compartment and improvement exam results, which were conducted on 19th July 2025. The students can now view their marks on the official website of UPMSP, i.e., upmsp.edu.in.

Exam Details

Compartment exams of Class 10 and Class 12 were held on the same day, with Class 10 students appearing for their exams from 8:30 am to 11:45 am and Class 12 students from 2 pm to 5:15 pm.

How to Check Your Results

To download your results, follow these steps:

Check the official UPMSP website: Go to upmsp.edu.in and search for the link of the compartment/improvement results.

and search for the link of the compartment/improvement results. Enter your login credentials: Enter your roll number and other details necessary to view your result.

Download your digital marksheet: Save a copy for future reference once your result is shown.

Previous Year's Results

The UPMSP had declared the yearly Class 10 and Class 12 board exam results on April 25, 2025. The pass percentage for Class 10 was 90.11%, and Class 12 was at 81.15%.

Top Scorers

Yash Pratap Singh and Mehak Jaiswal were the highest scorers in Class 10 and Class 12, respectively. Yash garnered a stunning 97.83% in Class 10, whereas Mehak got 97.20% in Class 12.

What's Next?

Now that the compartment and improvement exam results have been announced, students can start making decisions about what to do next. They can also keep an eye on the official UPMSP website for physical mark sheets, re-evaluation, and counseling schedules announcements.

Eligibility for Compartment and Improvement Exams

The compartment and improvement exams offer a second opportunity to students who could not clear one or two subjects in the regular board exams. Those students who want to improve their score in particular subjects can also appear for these exams.

By doing these steps and being updated, students can proceed with the next step of their academic career.

