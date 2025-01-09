Game Changer: CM Revanth Reddy Faces Criticism from BRS MLCs Over Ticket Price Hike

Telangana MLC Desapati Srinivas has sharply criticized comments made by renowned producer Dil Raju during the trailer launch of the upcoming film Sankrantiki vasthunnam. The remarks, which Dil Raju made while speaking with actor Venkatesh, sparked a heated debate over the portrayal of Telangana culture. Desapati questioned why such comments were allowed to be made on a platform that he believes misrepresents and trivializes Telangana's cultural identity. He further demanded that the film industry reconsider doing business in Telangana if such remarks continue.

Dil Raju, who is producing two films for this Sankranti season — Game Changer starring Ram Charan and Sankranti Ki Vastunnam starring Venkatesh — has drawn attention for his controversial statements. At the Sankranti Ki Vastunnam trailer launch, Dil Raju remarked, "In our Nizamabad, white liquor is famous. If you drink water in the morning, it feels on a different level. Our people (Telangana) don’t have the same vibe for movies... If you go to Andhra, they give a special vibe to movies. In Telangana, it's all about mutton and white liquor vibes."

MLC Desapati's Strong Criticism:

Desapati Srinivas condemned Dil Raju for belittling Telangana's culture, accusing him of never supporting the Telangana movement or its people. He described the producer’s comments as an insult to the region, stating that Dil Raju’s assertion that Telangana lacks a film-friendly atmosphere was a baseless claim. Desapati suggested that if Dil Raju continues to hold such views, he should stop producing films in Telangana and focus on running liquor and meat businesses instead.

Desapati also raised concerns over the special order issued by Chief Minister Revanth Reddy to increase movie ticket prices for Game Changer in Telangana. He questioned the contradiction between the Chief Minister’s earlier stance on ticket rates and the recent exemption for Dil Raju’s film, labeling it as politically motivated.

Rasamai Balakishan Criticizes Ticket Price Hike:

Former MLA Rasamai Balakishan also expressed his discontent with the government’s decision to raise ticket prices for Dil Raju's Game Changer. He pointed out that Chief Minister Revanth Reddy’s statement in the assembly regarding the special exemption had caused confusion among the public. Balakishan questioned the political motivations behind the price hike, emphasizing the inconsistency in the government’s stance on ticket rates. He accused the government of betraying the people of Telangana, warning that the public would soon make their displeasure known.

