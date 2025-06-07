Flipkart Delivery Shocker: Telangana Man Finds Soap Bars Instead of Rs 16,000 Phone

A man from Warangal, Telangana, received the shock of his life when he opened a box that was supposed to contain his new phone.

A daily wage labourer, identified as Rajendra from Buchireddypalle in Warangal district, had ordered a Motorola smartphone worth ₹16,000 through Flipkart.

When the cash-on-delivery (COD) order arrived, Rajendra was asked to pay first and open the package in the presence of the delivery agent. As instructed, he paid the money and then opened the cardboard box. To his shock, two bars of soap fell out.

Fortunately, the delivery agent had recorded the unboxing of the parcel.

Speaking to Sakshi, Rajendra shared his disbelief over the incident. “As soon as I saw the two bars of soap, I was shocked. I naturally started to worry about the money I had paid. It was my hard-earned money, saved over days of work,” he said.

Received the Wrong Order? Here's What You Can Do