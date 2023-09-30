Five-year-old Differently-Abled Boy kidnapped from Secunderabad Railway Station

Hyderabad: A five-year-old boy was kidnapped by an unknown couple at the Secunderabad railway station. Durgesh, who hails from Rilapur Village of Medak district, went to Tirumala with his 5-year-old son Shiva Sai. He was returning to the city on September 28, 2023, when the incident happened.

Durgesh got down at the station at 5:30 AM. He was tired and slept at the same station. On the same day, at 4:30 PM, Shiva Sai left his son on a platform with bags and went to the washroom.

By the time Durgesh came back from the washroom, his son had gone missing. His father lodged a complaint at the police station. While examining CCTV footage, one unknown couple was seen taking Shiva Sai with them.

The 5-year-old kid is deaf and dumb. Police are investigating the case with the help of CCTV footage.