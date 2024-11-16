November 16, Hyderabad: A major fire broke out in the Puppalaguda area of Manikonda, Ranga Reddy district. The incident occurred in a flat at the Golden Oriel Apartment complex, reportedly due to an electrical short circuit. The fire quickly spread, and the situation escalated when a gas cylinder exploded, intensifying the blaze. As a result, residents of the apartment rushed out to safety. Five family members from the affected flat managed to escape unharmed.

The flat was completely gutted by the fire, destroying cash, clothes, and valuable items that were inside. It is estimated that the property loss amounts to around Rs 50 lakh.

Firefighting teams struggled for an hour due to a lack of access roads for fire engines, and despite reaching the site on time, they faced challenges in entering the building. Currently, the fire is being controlled with the help of three fire trucks.

Authorities have raised serious concerns about the apartment's construction, as it violates building regulations, and police are now investigating the developers responsible for the property.