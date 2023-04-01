Enforcement Directorate Raids Multiple Pharma Companies in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: The Directorate of Enforcement is carrying out raids on pharma companies at several locations in Hyderabad since Saturday morning. As per sources, these searches are being carried out simultaneously at some of the prominent pharma companies in and around the state capital of Telangana.

According to sources, the ED officials are carrying out raids in at least 15 locations. These raids are being conducted in Banjara Hills, Jubilee Hills, Patancheru and several other locations.

Earlier this week, licences of as many as 18 pharma companies were cancelled for manufacturing spurious drugs. The drug regulator DCGI took this step after conducting inspections on 76 companies in 20 states. The names of these companies are not yet known.

Further details are awaited.

