ECI Team to Assess Assembly Poll Preparations Next Month: Telangana CEO

Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Vikas Raj said the state will go to polls as scheduled and a team of Election Commission of India (ECI) will assess poll preparedness during its three-day visit to the state beginning October 3.

After inaugurating a media centre in the CEO office at BRK Bhavan here on Thursday, Vikas Raj told media persons that the ECI team will hold meetings with the CEO officials, engage with various stakeholders, assess poll preparedness, and interact with the local community.

The Chief Electoral Officer said almost 15 lakh new names were added since January 2023 and up to 3.38 lakh names have been deleted from the voters’ list. He said they are preparing the voters’ list in a timely manner and as per schedule and hoped to conclude the work of special summary revision of voters in another week.

