Landslide blocks Jammu-Srinagar national highway

Jammu, Sep 23 (IANS) Jammu Srinagar national highway has been closed for vehicular traffic due to landslide at Shalgri near Banihal, officials said on Saturday.

"Traffic movement stopped from both sides on Jammu-Srinagar Srinagar NHW due to landslide at Shalgri, Banihal," Jammu and Kashmir Traffic police said.

"Men and machinery on job. People are advised to co-operate with Traffic Police."

The Jammu Srinagar National Highway is the lifeline of the Kashmir valley and the main road link connecting Kashmir with the rest of the country.

Kashmir bound trucks laden with essential supplies and other vehicles pass through the highway and fruit carrying trucks from Kashmir head for rest of the country through this road.

