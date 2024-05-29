No one better qualified to represent Chandigarh than Manish Tewari, says Sibal

Chandigarh, May 29 (IANS) Making a strong plea for the Congress candidate from Chandigarh Manish Tewari, eminent lawyer Kapil Sibal on Wednesday said no one was better qualified to represent the Union Territory in Lok Sabha than him.

Sibal, while describing Tewari as a brilliant lawyer and parliamentarian, told the media that the Congress leader commands respect from leaders across the political spectrum for his articulate and well-informed speeches in Parliament.

Sibal, who specially came to Chandigarh to join the campaign of Tewari in his capacity as a fellow lawyer, lamented that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has destroyed all robust and autonomous institutions in the country, except the judiciary.

“Our independence and democracy are in grave peril today,” he warned, while accusing PM Modi of lowering the prestige and dignity of the office of the Prime Minister.

Sibal was also critical of abuse of laws like Prevention of Money Laundering Act and Unlawful Activities Prevention Act for destroying dissent and difference of opinion.

Polling for the lone Chandigarh seat is scheduled for June 1.

