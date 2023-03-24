HANUMAKONDA: Students went on strike as they were being provided with unhygienic meals and claimed that even cattle were also not eating their food. As per reports, students of Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Telangana Backward Classes Welfare School and College in Karunapuram, Dharmasagar Mandal, Hanumakonda district of Telangana staged protests on the road over improper meals provided by the authorities.

The students alleged that the hostel management was cooking rotten vegetables, served hot water containing tamarind in the name of Sambar, and uncooked rice, and they stated that they were sleeping on an empty stomach most days. They also claimed that they are unable to bear the foul smell emanating from the broken drainage pipes. The students appealed to the authorities to take action on these issues as soon as possible.

