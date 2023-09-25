Desertions Continue to Hit BRS as Boath MLA Quits Party?

Hyderabad: Ahead of Assembly Elections in Telangana, the ruling Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) is facing desertion by its leaders. Many leaders are sulking after the party leadership denied them tickets for the ensuing elections.

If reports are to be believed, another key leader is preparing to leave the BRS party. MLA Rathod Bapurao, who represents Boath constituency, is reportedly unhappy for denying a renomination and is considering quitting the party. It is being speculated that he will join the Congress party.

The Boath legislator is learnt to have discussed his future course of action with the party workers. A few months ago, Bapurao had complained to the party high command against the Adilabad MLA Jogu Ramanna for criticising him over stance on the creation of a new mandal Sonala in Adilabad district.

Bapurao is also reportedly not happy with the party working president KT Rama Rao who did not give him an audience despite seeking an appointment from his office. As the chief minister KCR decided to field Anil Jadhav from Boath assembly constituency, Bapurao appears to be under immense pressure from his supporters for quitting the party.

