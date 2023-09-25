CAG Report Finds Glaring Holes in Development of AP Capital 

Amaravati: The Comptroller and Auditor General of India (CAG) has made some shocking revelations on the development of capital city Amaravati in Andhra Pradesh in its report which was released on Monday, September 25.

The audits conducted between December 2016 to September 2021 shed light on the financial burden in the near future on the public exchequer due to the decision of previous Chandrababu Naidu-led TDP government

The CAG findings revealed that the recommendations of the expert committee were ignored by the then government and opted to acquire 70 percent of the total land required for the capital city. This land was acquired through land pooling mechanism and this exercise resulted in the huge financial burden for the state in the immediate and future periods. In addition to this, due process was not followed in selecting the consultants for preparing the Master Plan of the capital city.

Also Read: AP Assembly Adopts Resolution Hailing Passage of Women's Reservation Bill in Parliament