Dates For Third Phase Of 2BHK Distribution Made Official 

The distribution of 2BHK houses within the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) limits will be taking place on October 2 and 5. Minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav has stated that the government will hand over the keys and relevant documents to the beneficiaries of the third phase on those two days.

As many as 36,884 beneficiaries have been finalized in the third phase. The government is making all the arrangements to give them houses in a transparent manner. The houses have been built at a cost of Rs 9600 cr.

The authorities selected the beneficiaries on the basis of a lucky draw to avert political involvement and influence.

The beneficiaries would receive a call informing them about the venue where the distribution will be done.

