Meet Danger Zone Contestants Of Bigg Boss Telugu 7

Bigg Boss Telugu season 7 is heading towards the fourth week's elimination process in the house. Finally, it's the weekend. Host Akkineni Nagarjuna will be returning to the sets to grill the contestants.

BBT7's danger zone inmates

Priyanka, Rathika, Prince Yawar, Subha Shree, Gautham and Tasty Teja have been nominated for this week's elimination. All are safe from this week's eviction, except Rathika and Tasty Teja.

Yes, what you read is right. Tasty Teja and Rathika are in the danger zone, and one of these two would get eliminated from the show. If there is only a single elimination, for sure, Tasty Teja will bid goodbye to the show.

If the makers plan to surprise the viewers with a double eviction, then both Tasty Teja and Rathika will leave the house.

Who do you think will get eliminated from the show? Let us know in the comments section below.