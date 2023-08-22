CM KCR's Cabinet Meeting Postponed To August 23

Chief Minister and BRS president KCR's state cabinet expansion meeting has got postponed to August 23 due to the unavailability of Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan. She is not available till Tuesday. The meeting, therefore, got postponed to Wednesday.

On August 21, KCR announced the first list of 115 candidates for the forthcoming Telangana Assembly elections which are scheduled to be held in November or December.

People whose names were not on the first list of MLAs are likely to be appointed as MLCs.

The former Minister P Mahender Reddy who didn't get a ticket in Tandur will be appointed as MLC. Therefore, he will be introduced to the cabinet.