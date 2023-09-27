CM KCR Down With Viral Fever

Sep 27, 2023, 11:15 IST
Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao has been suffering from viral fever and cold. He has been undergoing treatment at Pragati Bhavan.

"KCR has been suffering from Viral fever and cough for the past few days, specialised doctors are monitoring the CM's health condition.

The doctor also suggested CM take some more rest for a few days. KCR will be normal soon", BRS working president and IT Minister KTR said, adding that there is no need to worry or panic as the doctors are monitoring his health condition. 


