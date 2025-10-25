Chhath Puja and Jagadhatri Puja 2025: State-Wise School Holiday List Released

As the auspicious festival of Chhath Puja 2025 draws near, schools across several Indian states are set to remain closed next week to allow students, teachers, and families to take part in the celebrations. The festival, deeply rooted in devotion to the Sun God, will be celebrated with grandeur in states like Bihar, Jharkhand, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, and West Bengal.

State-Wise School Holiday Schedule for Chhath Puja 2025

Bihar:

In Bihar, where Chhath Puja is one of the most important festivals, schools will remain shut till October 29, 2025, and are expected to reopen on October 30. Earlier this month, schools in the state were already closed from October 18 for the combined observance of Diwali and Chhath Puja.

Uttar Pradesh:

Schools in eastern Uttar Pradesh are expected to declare holidays on October 28 and 29, though an official announcement is awaited. Several districts with a large number of Chhath devotees are likely to follow Bihar’s holiday pattern.

Jharkhand:

In Jharkhand, schools are also likely to remain closed during the festival. The state government is expected to release an official notification soon, in line with Bihar’s holiday calendar.

Delhi:

In the national capital, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta has declared Monday, October 27, 2025, a public holiday on the occasion of Chhath Puja. Devotees in Delhi will perform rituals at over 1,300 Chhath ghats, with extensive arrangements made by the city administration for smooth celebrations.

Jagadhatri Puja Holidays in West Bengal

Apart from Chhath Puja, West Bengal will observe Jagadhatri Puja next week, a festival celebrated with immense devotion. As per the official school calendar, schools will remain closed on Friday, October 31, 2025, for the festival. Additionally, schools in some parts of the state will also remain closed on October 27 and 28 to coincide with the Chhath Puja holidays.

Chhath Puja 2025: Key Dates and Ritual Timings

According to Drik Panchang, the festival of Chhath Puja spans over four days, beginning with Nahai-Khaay and concluding with the morning Arghya to the rising sun.

Nahai-Khaay: Saturday, October 25, 2025 (Chaturthi, Shukla Paksha, Kartik month)

Kharna: Sunday, October 26, 2025 (Panchami, Shukla Paksha)

Evening Arghya (Offering to Setting Sun): Monday, October 27, 2025

Morning Arghya (Offering to Rising Sun): Tuesday, October 28, 2025

Sunrise on Chhath Day: 6:24 AM

Sunset on Chhath Day: 5:42 PM

Shashthi Tithi Begins: 4:34 AM on October 27, 2025

Shashthi Tithi Ends: 6:29 AM on October 28, 2025

Conclusion

With Chhath Puja and Jagadhatri Puja around the corner, several Indian states are preparing for extended school holidays, ensuring that families can celebrate these festivals with devotion and joy. While Bihar has already confirmed closures till October 29, states like Uttar Pradesh and Jharkhand are expected to follow suit soon. The festive week promises to bring together communities in prayer, gratitude, and celebration of nature’s divine energy.