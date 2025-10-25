Bruce Springsteen biopic director says he has enough 'chapters' for a sequel

Los Angeles, Oct 25 (IANS) Legendary singer-songwriter Bruce Springsteen might have a sequel to his biopic on the cards. The director of his recent biopic ‘Deliver Me From Nowhere’ has shared that he has enough "chapters" in his life to make a sequel.

The movie tells the story of ‘The Boss’ making his hit 1982 album ‘Nebraska’ with ‘The Bear’ star Jeremy Allen White, 34, portraying the 76-year-old rock legend, reports ‘Female First UK’.

Director Scott Cooper has said that if he wanted to, the Born to Run hitmaker could make more movies about his life, something they have discussed and Springsteen seemed keen on.

Referring to Sam Mendes' upcoming Beatles series, he told ‘Variety’, “I suppose if you can make four Beatles movies, you can make a couple of Bruce Springsteen movies. There’s so many chapters in Bruce’s life, in all seriousness, that are quite right for cinematic treatment. That’s something quite honestly that Bruce and I have discussed. I think he really loves this film”.

He further mentioned, “He’s loved the experience. “I think he feels incredibly comfortable with someone telling a very painful chapter in his life. You’d have to ask him, but I think he’s ready for more”.

As per ‘Female First UK’, meanwhile, Allen White recently shared how he observed that there are two sides to Springsteen's character.

He explained to The Hollywood Reporter, "I can look at his performances, and I can watch interviews, but these are public versions. They’re performative in some sense”.

“No matter how honest you are when you’re talking to the press, that’s not how you’re going to talk to your mother. I was running into the same thing where I was like, ‘Does this sound or look like him?’ Because I had all this footage I could go off of, but you don’t know what this man looks like alone in a house. There’s more freedom, but then you’re questioning that freedom”, he added.

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