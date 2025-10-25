Anchor Anasuya Parts Ways with Manager Mahendra

Popular Telugu television anchor-turned-actor Anasuya Bharadwaj has announced the end of her professional partnership with her long-time manager, Mahendra. In a heartfelt social media post, she acknowledged his years of support and revealed that she will now be steering her own career direction.

Although no detailed reason for the split was shared publicly, industry watchers interpret the move as Anasuya’s desire for greater creative control and a more hands-on approach to her brand, endorsements and project choices. Mahendra had been managing her film commitments, public appearances and endorsement deals, helping shape her visibility across television and cinema.

This transition comes at a time when Anasuya is exploring new avenues beyond her anchoring roots, including digital platforms and film roles. By choosing to self-manage, she joins a growing trend among stars who prefer direct involvement in career decisions rather than operating through intermediaries.

In her announcement, Anasuya asked fans to respect the new chapter in both her and Mahendra’s professional lives and extended her best wishes for his future. As she steps into this next phase, her fans and the industry will be watching how she handles her own scheduling, brand strategy and public engagements.

This change may bring fresh opportunities: expect Anasuya’s next moves to include more personal brand interactions, selective projects aligned with her vision and potentially a greater online presence. The coming months will show whether this self-managed path accelerates her momentum even further.