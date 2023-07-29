Centre’s Statement on Missing Women Not Accurate: Telangana IPS Officer Shikha Goel 

Hyderabad: Shika Goel, Additional DGP for Women’s Safety on Saturday reacted to the statement made by the Union home ministry in Parliament on July 26 about the disappearance of 42,561 females between 2019 and 2021.

In a written reply to a question raised in Rajya Sabha, Union minister of state for home affairs Ajay Kumar Mishra had shared the number of missing women in various states. However, the Union minister’s statement did not mention how many of them had been traced and handed over to their relatives.

Speaking on the statistics of missing women and girls, the Telangana IPS officer said 99 percent of missing cases reported do not fall under the serious category. She said the majority of women go missing due to family, love failure and financial issues.

Goel added that 87 percent of the missing women and girls were traced and were returned to their respective families. The senior police official reiterated that the police department has set up a special cell to monitor and trace the missing women and girls and the state government has set up a separate department for women’s safety to provide a safe environment for women.

Notably, as per the data of the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB), Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra top the list of missing women in the country.

Also Read: Former TPCC Chief Uttam Kumar Reddy Reacts to Reports of Joining BRS

