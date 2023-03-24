Cancelled TSPSC Exams In May

The Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) intends to hold upcoming recruitment tests in May, with cancelled and postponed examinations.The Commission met on Thursday to discuss the potential dates for the exams. According to reports, the meeting was held to discuss exam dates and how to conduct exams in a foolproof manner. The exam schedule will be finalised on Friday.

Because of the TSPCS question paper leak, the recruitment exams for AEE, AE, and Group 1 preliminary tests were cancelled, and the recruitment exams for TPBOs and Veterinary Assistant Surgeons were postponed. The Group 1 Preliminary test was decided to hold on June 11.