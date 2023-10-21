BRS MLC Kavitha Dubs Rahul Gandhi a ‘Paper Tiger’ for Knowing Nothing of Ground Reality

Jagtial: BRS MLC Kalvakuntla Kavitha launched a tirade against the Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for his alleged lack of knowledge of local customs and political situation. Terming the Congress leader a ‘paper tiger’, Kavitha said Rahul is an outsider, who is dependent on his script writers, to speak on Telangana-related issues including local political situation. Kavitha is currently touring Jagtial to participate in Bathukamma celebrations in Korutla.

Addressing mediapersons at Metpally here on Saturday, the BRS leader said Rahul Gandhi is a ‘paper tiger’ who reads out from the given script without demonstrating a sense of the ground realities, regional culture and local traditions.

Earlier, Rahul Gandhi had called Telangana chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao’s government as ‘feudal’ and had alleged that the ensuing Assembly election in the state will be a fight between Dorala (feudal lords) Telangana and Prajala (people’s) Telangana.

Hitting back at the Congress leader over the party’s election promise to undertake a caste census in Telangana, Kavitha said that the BRS government had carried out such an exercise way back in 2014 and based on the survey introduced various welfare schemes based for the weaker section of the society.

Targeting the Jagtial MLC and senior Congress leader T Jeevan Reddy for crediting the Congress government for setting up of Nizam Sugar factory, the BRS MLC stated that the sugar factory was started in 1937, however, the then Congress dispensation brought instability to the factory. She added that the ruling BRS party tried hard to reopen the sugar factory, however, its efforts proved futile due to legal issues.

Kavitha highlighted the progress made during KCR’s rule in Telangana and appealed to the workers to come back from Gulf countries and contribute to the development of the state. She said the state offers many job opportunities to the people who have gone abroad for employment.

