Kajol falls at pandal; Rani, Kiara, Hema Malini take part in Durga Puja festivities

Mumbai, Oct 21 (IANS) Amidst the ongoing Navratri celebrations across the country, Bollywood actress Kajol, who has visited the North Bombay Sarbojanin Durga Puja pandal, here, almost fell down from the stage. However, she has sustained no injuries.

She was present at the pandal with her son Yug, and other family members. Her sister Tanishaa Mukerji, along with Vatsal Sheth, Ishita Dutta were also present there.

In the video that went viral on social media, shows Kajol in a pink saree, with a matching sleeveless blouse. The saree had silver work on it. She completed the look with subtle makeup, a bindi, and jhumkas. She tied her hair in a bun and had flowers on it.

The video shows Kajol almost falling down from the stage, and her mobile phone too fell.Yug is in a white kurta pyjama, holding onto his mother tightly, after she fell.

Actress Rani Mukerji also visited the pandal, and she looked breathtaking in a golden saree and a red neckpiece. The actress sported sindoor and a bindi. She was seen clicking pictures of the idol.

Tanishaa wore an ethnic yellow lehenga, and completed the outfit with a pink choker neckpiece and earrings.

Mother-daughter duo Hema Malini and Esha Deol also visited the pandal. The veteran actress looked beautiful in a purple and golden bordered saree. She accessorised the look with a golden long neckpiece. She opted for red lips, sindoor, and tied her hair in a bun.

Esha looked gorgeous in a pastel pink saree with silver work on it. She accessorised the look with a pearl long neckpiece, matching earrings and her hair tied in a bun with a gajra on it.

The newly-wedded Kiara Advani also visited the pandal and looked mesmerising in a pastel green suit. She kept her hair open, with a minimal makeup, and wore bangles.

Filmmaker Ashutosh Gowarikar and his wife were also present at the pandal. Director Imtiaz Ali, Divya Dutta and Sharvari Wagh were in attendance too.

There was chanting of mantras, and the celebrities were seen praying to Goddess Durga.

