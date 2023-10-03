Hyderabad: Malkajgiri MLA Mynampally Hanumantha Rao, who recently quit K Chandrashekhar Rao's Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) and joined Congress may likely face stiff contest in the forthcoming state assembly elections.

With the Congress likely fielding Mynampally as its candidate from Malkajgiri assembly constituency and giving the Medak ticket to his son Mynampally Rohit Rao, the ruling BRS is chalking out a strategy to defeat the father-son duo in the elections.

The inclusion of Hanumantha Rao and his son Rohit Rao in Congress did not go down well with the Medak District Congress president Kantha Reddy Tirupati Reddy. Opposing the Congress’ decision, Kantha Reddy resigned from the party. Later, another disgruntled leader and the president of the Medchal District Congress Committee Nandikanthi Sridhar quit the party.

These leaders protested and resigned from the party after the Congress high command agreed to give tickets to both Hanumantha Rao and Rohit Rao for the upcoming elections. It is learnt that the BRS leadership is keen to join both the leaders into the party fold. The party leaders reportedly held parleys with Kantha Reddy at Medak MLA Padma Devendar Reddy’s residence.

Also Read: SC Dismisses Revanth Reddy’s Plea in Cash for Vote Case

