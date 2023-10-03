SC Dismisses Revanth Reddy’s Plea in Cash for Vote Case

Hyderabad: In a major setback to Telangana Congress president A Revanth Reddy, the Supreme Court on Tuesday dismissed the petition of Congress leader in the high-profile 2015 ‘cash-for-vote’ scam case.

A two-judge bench of justices Sanjeev Khanna and SVN Bhatti heard the petition of Congress leader who has asserted that the cash-for-vote case does not fall under the purview of the Anti Corruption Bureau. Revanth Reddy had moved the apex court after the high court struck down his plea in the case.



The cash for vote case rocked Telangana when the then TDP MLA Revanth Reddy and two others were arrested by by ACB for allegedly offering a bribe of Rs 50 lakh to TRS (now BRS) nominated MLA Elvis Stephenson to cross-vote and help a TDP nominee Vem Narendar Reddy in the Legislative Council elections. Later, the ACB shared details with the court about a purported telephonic conversation between Naidu and Stephenson over the offer.

