BJP Gets in Poll Mode Again, PM Modi to Visit Telangana on Sep 30

Hyderabad: As the uncertainty on the schedule of Assembly elections in Telangana seemingly over, the state is expected to experience a surge in political activities over the coming weeks.

The BJP’s top leadership is preparing to get into the poll mode again. The Prime Minister Narendra Modi is visiting the state on September 30 to address a public meeting being organised by the state unit in Mahabubnagar.

As per the reports, the public meeting to be held at Bhootpur will boost the morale of the BJP karyakartas. The Telangana BJP chief G Kishan Reddy and other party leaders will participate in the meeting. The prime minister will likely target the ruling BRS government and its chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao over allegations of corruption and may also attempt to influence the women voters by saying how the party succeeded in getting the long overdue women’s reservation bill passed in the Lok Sabha.

The national president of BJP JP Nadda and Home Minister Amit Shah are expected to visit the Telugu state following the Modi visit. The party’s senior leaders would likely address public meetings in Nizamabad and Nalgonda districts. The details of these programmes have not been released yet.

Also Read: YSRCP Minister Roja Takes Swipe at Lokesh for Delaying His Return to Andhra Pradesh

