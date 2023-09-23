YSRCP Minister Roja Takes Swipe at Lokesh for Delaying His Return to Andhra Pradesh

Tirupati: YSRCP minister Roja took a jibe at TDP national general secretary Nara Lokesh for touring to the national capital a week after his father and former chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu was arrested in connection with the multi-crore skill development scam case.

Taking to X, Roja said the TDP father-son duo still think that they can hide their wrongs from the public with the help of friendly media. She said the current dispensation will expose every corruption, in which your father is involved, to the public. And, those who were indulged in corruption will face action. They can’t escape the prison.

The minister asked the TDP scion about his whereabouts. Criticising Lokesh for fleeing the Andhra Pradesh state at a time when his father is languishing in jail (in skill development scam case), Roja wondered if Lokesh will keep his word after challenging the ruling party for a public debate on corruption. She said his father-in-law and TDP MLA Balakrishna fled the Assembly to avoid facing questions on party chief involvement in a case related to the misappropriation of funds. The government is ready to prove that Naidu was involved in corruption and we challenge the Opposition party to refute the charges.

Also Read: TDP Chief Naidu Moves Supreme Court After AP High Court Dismissed Quash Petition