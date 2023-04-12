BC Leaders Submit Charter of Demands to President Murmu 

New Delhi: A delegation of National BC Welfare Association led by R Krishnaiah, who is also a Member of Parliament, called on the President Droupadi Murmu in the national capital on Tuesday. The BC leaders told the President that their community was not given due share in a democratic set up.

Stating the community was neglected by the Centre for the last 75 years, the BC leaders handed a document of 13-point charter of demands to Murmu and sought her intervention in the matter.

The 13-point charter of demands include immediate introduction of BC bill in Parliament; Separate Ministry for BCs in the centre, Reservation in promotions to BC employees; Constitutional sanction to BC reservation in Panchayat Raj election; Extending social Security act to OBCs like SC/ST atrocities Act; Reservation in Private sector and in Judiciary; Liberation of National BC Corporation loans and among others.

Krishnaiah said that the First Backward Classes Commission, 1955 or the Kaka Kalelkar Commission and later Mandal Commission, 1978 were set up by the presidential orders to study the educational, vocational, socio, economic, political scenario of these castes.

He claimed out of the 40 recommendations submitted by the two Commissions, the government implemented only two recommendations. He also alleged that the BCs are being neglected with prejudice and hatred.

