Anirudh Concert in Hyderabad: Traffic Diversions at Gachibowli Stadium

The Cyberabad Traffic Police have issued a detailed traffic advisory in view of the “Rockstar Anirudh XV” live concert scheduled at Gachibowli Stadium on March 21. The event, set to take place between 6 pm and 10 pm, is expected to draw large crowds, prompting authorities to implement traffic diversions to ease congestion and ensure smooth vehicular movement.

According to officials, traffic restrictions and diversions will be enforced from 4 pm to 11 pm at key junctions surrounding the stadium.

As per the plan, vehicles travelling from Gachibowli Junction towards Lingampally will be diverted at IIIT Junction via Wipro Junction, Gowlidoddi, Gopanpally and Nallagandla.

Traffic approaching IIIT Junction from the Financial District, Gopanpally Thanda, Gowlidoddi and Q-City will be rerouted at Wipro Junction through Nanakramguda and the Outer Ring Road before merging near Gachibowli.

In addition, vehicles moving from Lingampally towards Gachibowli, Kothaguda and Mehdipatnam will be diverted at SMR/Bus Depot Junction via Masjid Banda, Sriram Nagar and Botanical Junction.

Motorists have been advised to plan their travel in advance, use alternate routes and follow instructions from traffic personnel deployed in the area to avoid inconvenience.