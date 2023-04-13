Alleti Maheshwar Reddy Joins BJP In The Presence Of Nadda

NEW DELHI: Former AICC Programmes Implementation Committee Chairman Alleti Maheshwar Reddy, joined the Saffron Party in New Delhi on Thursday in the presence of BJP National President J P Nadda and Telangana BJP State in charge Tarun Chugh. BJP MP Bandi Sanjay and Etela Rajender and Komatireddy Raj Gopal Reddy were also present

Former MLA from Nirmal constituency Maheshwar Reddy was issued a show cause notice Disciplinary Action Committee (DAC) of the TPCC asking him to explain within one hour why no action should be taken after rumours of his joining the BJP had started floating.

Maheshwar Reddy resigned from the grand old party on Thursday.

With trust in Hon’ble PM Shri @narendramodi ji’s vision, Shri Alleti Maheshwar Reddy garu joined @bjp4india in the presence of National President Shri @jpnadda ji and State incharge Shri @tarunchughbjp ji. Delighted to welcome him to @bjp4telangana to fight against the tyranny of… pic.twitter.com/23vDRRe5Lh — Bandi Sanjay Kumar (@bandisanjay_bjp) April 13, 2023

