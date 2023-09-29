Ahead of Telangana Polls, Former Minister Chittaranjan Das Quits BRS

Hyderabad: With the Telangana Assembly elections fast approaching, the ruling Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) is seeing the departure of some of its leaders over the denial of tickets. The latest among them is former minister Chittaranjan Das who has conveyed his decision to the party leadership.

After holding a meeting with the supporters at his residence, Das told reporters that he has resigned from the party’s primary membership and sent his resignation letter to the BRS high command.

Speculations are rife that the former minister from Kalwakurthy constituency will join the saffron camp during Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Mahabubnagar district on October 1. The Prime Minister is scheduled to address a public meeting after laying the foundation stone of a project in the district on Sunday. The Telangana BJP G Kishan Reddy has welcomed the senior politician in the party fold.

Chittaranjan Das was nicknamed as ‘giant killer’ after he defeated the TDP founder NT Rama Rao by a margin of 3,568 votes in 1989 elections. He had won from the same Kalwakurthy constituency in the 1985 elections too. The senior leader has decided to jump the ship from BRS to BJP after the former denied renomination for the upcoming Assembly elections.

