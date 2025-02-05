Telangana woman SI killed in road accident

Hyderabad, Feb 5 (IANS) A woman police official and a motorist were killed in a road accident in Telangana’s Jagtial district on Tuesday.

The accident occurred at Shilavakoduru village of Gollapalli mandal when a car being driven by Sub-Inspector Swetha crashed into a tree after hitting a motorbike.

Swetha, who was heading to Jagtial from Arnakonda, lost control of the car while trying to avoid hitting a motorcycle coming in the opposite direction. The car crashed into a tree, resulting in Swetha’s death on the spot.

The motorist was also killed in the accident. He is yet to be identified.

Swetha worked at the Jagtial police headquarters and had previously served at Korutla, Velgatur, Kathalapur, and Pegadapally police stations.

The police shifted the bodies to the Jagtial Hospital for autopsy. Police said they have registered a case and took up further investigation.

Meanwhile, in another accident in Medchal Malkajgiri district, a car was gutted in a fire. The accident occurred on the Annojiguda flyover in Ghatkesar mandal under the Pocharam IT Corridor Police Station of Rachakonda Police Commissionerate.

The running car suddenly caught fire. Four youths who were travelling in the car jumped out to save themselves. They escaped unhurt in the accident. They were on their way to Komrelly Mallanna temple in Siddipet district.

According to police, four private employees, all residents of Raidurgam, were heading to Komarelly via Ghatkesar. The fire started from the engine and spread rapidly, sending panic among the occupants of the car. The person driving the car managed to stop it on the flyover and ran out of the vehicle along with others. None of them sustained any injuries.

The passersby informed the police, who in turn alerted the fire services department. A fire engine rushed to the spot and doused the fire. The car, however, was completely gutted.

