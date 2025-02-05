NIA arrests four CPI (Maoists) members in Chhattisgarh

Raipur, Feb 5 (IANS) In a crackdown against terrorism, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Tuesday arrested four members associated with banned CPI (Maoists) in Chhattisgarh on Tuesday.

Arrested persons are Over Ground Workers (OGWs), who have been involved in harbouring members of the terror outfit and in providing them with logistics support, NIA said in an official statement.

The agency identified them as Anish Khan alias Annu Khan, Anil Kumar Netam, Jaysing and Raghuveer.

“All are the hardcore members of CPI (Maoists), who were arranging shelters and had supplied incriminating materials, including the explosive and detonators, to Maoists,” said the NIA.

It said that the arrests were made in connection with a case related to the recovery of arms from the cadres of the Kuyemelari area committee of the CPI (Maoists) in Kanker district.

The NIA's investigations have further revealed that the attack and the meeting for the election boycott call in the state had been planned by CPI (Maoists) members DVC Sonu and DVC Prasad, who were both active in Kyuemaro area in Kanker district.

“Two armed cadres were successfully apprehended before the attack on the police party could be carried out,” it added.

