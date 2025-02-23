Telangana transfers eight IPS officers

Hyderabad, Feb 23 (IANS) The Telangana government has transferred and posted eight officers of the Indian Police Service (IPS).

Chief Secretary Santhi Kumari has issued an order for a minor reshuffle in the police administration.

P. Viswaprasad, Additional Commissioner of Police, Traffic, Hyderabad City has been transferred and posted as Additional Commissioner of Police, Crimes, Hyderabad City.

Dr B. Naveen Kumar, who was waiting for a posting, has been posted as Superintendent of Police, CID, Telangana.

Dr Gajarao Bhupal, Deputy Inspector General of Police, Coordination, Telangana, has been transferred and posted as Joint Commissioner of Police, Traffic, Cyberabad. in place of D. Joel Davis, who has now been transferred and posted as Joint Commissioner of Police, Traffic, Hyderabad City.

Sirisetti Sankeerth has been retained as ADC to Governor, Telangana in the rank of Superintendent of Police. B. Ram Reddy, who was waiting for a posting, has been posted as Superintendent of Police, CID, Telangana.

Ch. Sridhar, who was waiting for posting, will now serve as Superintendent of Police, Intelligence, Telangana.

S. Chaitanya Kumar, who was also waiting for a posting, has been posted as Deputy Commissioner of Police, SB, Hyderabad City.

Earlier, the state government relieved Anjani Kumar, Director General of Police and Chairman of Road Safety Authority, Telangana, from the government of Telangana to enable him to join the state of Andhra Pradesh.

The Telangana government also relieved Abhilasha Bisht, Director, Dr RBVRR. Telangana State Police Academy from the Government of Telangana to enable her to join the state of Andhra Pradesh.

Chief Secretary Santhi Kumari issued a Government Order (GO) in pursuance of the orders of the Ministry of Home Affairs, Government of India.

The two IPS officers were among eight All India Service (AIS) officials serving in Telangana sent to Andhra Pradesh after their claim of allocating Telangana cadre was rejected.

The Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT) rejected the request of five Indian Administrative Service (IAS) and three IPS officers.

These officers were allocated to the Andhra Pradesh cadre following the bifurcation of the state in 2014 but they had challenged the same and had requested that they be allocated Telangana cadre.

The decision was taken by the Ministry following a recommendation by a single-member committee comprising Deepak Khandekar, IAS (Retd), former secretary, DoPT, which was constituted to reconsider the final allocation of IAS officers.

